There have been a lot of adjectives used to describe the impressive debut of St. Louis Cardinals rookie Magnerius Sierra over the last week. Credit manager Mike Matheny with adding “unflappable” to the list.

“I really do think so,” described Matheny. “He’s going to be tested. The longer you’re here, the more the league’s going to think at figuring you out. He’s just going to have to be able to make the adjustments and stay ahead. But he’s got a simple approach and simple concept of what he wants to do. You see how aggressive he’s going after balls, I think that’s great, how he plays defensively. He’s always looking for that base on the bases. It’s nice to have a player like that.”

With his hit on Sunday, Magnerius Sierra has hit safely in all six of his Major League games and is just one hit in his next game away from tying Enos Slaughter (’38), Terry Pendleton (’84), and Bo Hart (’03) for the Cardinals franchise record of longest hitting streak to begin their career with the team.

St. Louis Cardinals Magneuris Sierra swings, lining out against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 14, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

