ALTON - The Sierra Club Monthly Speakers Series continues on November 12, 2024 6:30 p.m. with "What's Happening to Frog Species in the St. Louis-Metro Area?"

Mike Dawson, Educator for the St. Louis Zoo's "Frog Watch Program" will focus on three frog species once abundant in the St. Louis area, and relevant concerns for the possible absence or decrease of these species. Come join us and find out what Mike is learning about his work and indications of a larger environmental issue.

This is a live presentation at the Old Bakery Beer Co., 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, Ill. Come early and bring dinner and drinks into the venue prior to the 6:30 p.m. program. For questions, contact Chris Krusa, Sierra Club Program Chair at 410-490-5024.

