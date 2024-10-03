ALTON - Cheri Becker, Missouri Department of Conservation, will be discussing the history of the Missouri Stream Team Program, partners in the program, how the program works, and the successes they are seeing across the state and how they may be applied for Illinois.

Cheri will talk about each of the three focus areas of the program and how they work with and relate to members of the public, organizations, schools, clubs, and corporations to protect and preserve Missouri’s waterways. The Stream Team Program provides an opportunity for all citizens to get involved in river conservation.

Come learn about Missouri Stream Team Program Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 6:30 PM, at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Boulevard, Alton, Illinois.

For more information, contact Chris Krusa, Speakers Series Program Chair at 410-490-5024.