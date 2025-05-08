Sierra Club Speakers Series Continues May 13, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Come learn about the changing nature of the electric grid and the Clean & Reliable Grid Affordability Act legislation under review by the Illinois General Assembly. Electricity demand is projected to rise in Illinois and the U.S. the next few years at rates not seen for generations, primarily due to the explosive growth of data centers. At the same time, Illinois and the U.S. is undergoing a transition from centralized fossil-fuel generation towards distributed renewables.



Dr. Nicholas Johnson is an assistant professor of sustainability and economics at Principia College, and chair of the Department of Sustainability. He holds a BS in physics and religion from Principia College, an MS in environmental policy from Michigan Tech, and a PhD in energy and mineral engineering from Penn State. His particular expertise is in electricity markets and the organizational behavior of the bodies that operate the electric grid in North America. Dr. Johnson recently had an AAAS Science and Technology Policy Fellowship at the U.S. Department of Energy where he served in the Office of Policy. He was awarded the 2023 Secretary of Energy’s Achievement Award for his work on the Inflation Reduction Act Energy Tax Credit Tiger Team and his work on the Pathways to Commercial Liftoff Report Team. Dr. Johnson also worked as a rugby coach for 15 years.



Old Bakery Beer Company is located at 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton, Ill., 62002. Attendees may come early around 5:30 p.m. and enjoy dinner and drinks in the meeting room during the presentation. Contact Chris Krusa for questions at 410-490-5024.