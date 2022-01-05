ALTON - The Sierra Club Speakers Series, featuring Perry Whitaker as guest speaker, has announced it will no longer be held live at the Old Bakery Beer Co. in Alton.

"We will not do the program live at the Old Bakery Beer Co. due to risk with the surge of the virus. Therefore, you can join us online on January 11, 2022, from 6:00 – 7:30 PM on ZOOM."

The ZOOM registration option is available via the Events tab at https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades .

The guest speaker for the event is Perry Whitaker, the Missouri state director for the American Canoe Association and a Missouri Master Naturalist. He serves on numerous boards and committees in the region including the Mississippi River Water Trail Association, the Mississippi River Network, the Meramec River Recreation Association, Team River Runner (targeting disabled vets), and others.

The confluence of the Missouri River near St. Louis, to the confluence of the Ohio River at Cairo, IL, is referred to as the “Middle Mississippi”. While canoeing or kayaking on that stretch you’ll encounter thousands of years of history! You’ll pass Civil War sites, countless steamboat wrecks, historic Native American villages and the Trail of Tears, ghost towns, French forts, and an extreme diversity of wildlife. He’ll discuss his experience camping adjacent to the Trail of Tears and the logistics of paddling on the Mississippi and other large rivers.

