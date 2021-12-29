ALTON - The Sierra Club Piasa Palisades Group will host their Speaker Series this January 11 from 7:30 - 9 pm at the Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton. The event is offered both live in-person or via ZOOM.

The esteemed speaker for this Series is Perry Whitaker. Mr. Whitaker is the Missouri state director for the American Canoe Association and a Missouri Master Naturalist, and expert on the confluence of the Missouri River near St. Louis, to the confluence of the Ohio River at Cairo, IL, referred to as the “Middle Mississippi”. While canoeing or kayaking on that stretch he encountered thousands of years of history.

His talk will teach about Civil War sites, countless steamboat wrecks, historic Native American villages and the Trail of Tears, ghost towns, French forts, and an extreme diversity of wildlife. Perry will discuss his experience camping adjacent to the Trail of Tears and the logistics of paddling on the Mississippi and other large rivers.

Come early around 6:00 PM for dinner and meet the Speaker. Masks are required in the restaurant except while eating/drinking.

A ZOOM registration option is available via https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades.

7:30 – 9 PM at the Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, 400 Landmarks Blvd. 62002.

