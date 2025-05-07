ALTON - The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois is calling for volunteers to support the Monthly Workdays at the Wadlow Town Center’s creek restoration area, formerly the Robert P. Wadlow Municipal Golf Course in front of the Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center that houses Amtrak. This activity will repeat throughout the year on the second Saturday of each month, except for August, when it will be on the second Sunday.

The Wadlow Workdays will give local community members the opportunity to take action to protect the environment here in the Metro East by removing litter and invasive species from the creek restoration area , and to maintain the native flower and forb gardens along the trail. Community members are invited to register for this event at https://sc.org/MayWadlow.

“The Metro East is home to a unique ecosystem that contains three great rivers, oak-hickory forests, rich floodplains, and endangered nesting yellow-crowned night herons. Removing invasive species from our environment is crucial to our work to protect and conserve the Riverbend’s urban and wild spaces so that they’re healthy for generations to come,” said Three Rivers Project co-Coordinator Christine Favilla. “This area is home to the 1.9 mile Central Park Trail that was recently added to the Alton Bike Trails Map.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Volunteers are needed between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month, beginning May 10, 2025. Park in the Kohl's parking lot, nearest the trail head. Volunteers will gather at the dead end of Golf Road (by the no parking signs) and head down the trail. If you get there after they depart, please walk down to find them; volunteers can stay as long as they’d like. Event organizers recommend that volunteers wear comfortable clothing and close-toed shoes. Bring a water bottle and sunscreen/hat. Tools and snacks will be provided to all participants. Please register for this event at https://sc.org/MayWadlow.

“Invasive species threaten our natural environment by degrading our soil, leading to erosion that can lower water quality. In addition, invasive species can crowd out and kill native plants and trees that provide critical habitat to wildlife and reduce carbon in our atmosphere,” said Favilla. “We look forward to working together to clear this trail of trash and invasive species!”

About the Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information about Sierra Club’s work in Illinois, visit www.sierraclub.org/illinois.

More like this: