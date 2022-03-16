ALTON - There are still two opportunities to participate in a Seed Swap with the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. The next Seed Swap will be held in partnership with the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) on March 26 and the final event will be held in partnership with The Lodge Bar at Lovejoy on Saturday, April 9. Join Three Rivers Project staff, our partners, and fellow farmers and gardeners while swapping or sharing your quality seeds, cuttings, and bulbs. These community events are free to attend and all are welcome. Join us in celebration of the end of winter and the start of the spring gardening season!

The next seed swap will be held outdoors at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) on Saturday, March 26 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. To register for the Seed Swap at NGRREC, go to sc.org/NGRRECseedswap. The third and final seed swap in this event series will be held at The Lodge Bar at the Lovejoy on Saturday, April 9, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. To register for the Seed Swap at The Lodge Bar at the Lovejoy, go to sc.org/Lovejoyseedswap.

If you are sharing self-collected seeds, please label the homegrown seeds with the common or species name, year, and your name. If you are sharing commercial seed packets, no further action is needed.

“We hope Metro-East community members will join us to ring in the spring season by attending one or more of these seed swaps!” says Three Rivers Project co-Coordinator Christine Favilla. “Seed swaps are a rewarding way to build community and share information about gardening, plant varieties, and each others’ projects. As you begin to plan your gardening projects for the year ahead, join us at a seed swap to share your seeds and knowledge with your neighbors, learn about the importance of native plants, and connect with the community while also supporting local businesses.”

