ALTON - The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois will host its final Seed Swap of the spring season at the Hayner Library to provide community members with a sociable space to swap and share quality seeds, cuttings, and bulbs. Join fellow farmers and gardeners in celebration of the start of the spring gardening season at this community event, which is free and open to all.

The second of Sierra Club’s two winter seed swaps will be held at the downtown location of the Hayner Public Library District in Alton on Saturday, March 8 from 12:00 to 2:00pm. To register for the Seed Swap at the Hayner Library, visit https://sc.org/seedswap-library. If you are sharing self-collected seeds, please label the homegrown seeds with the common or species name, year, and your name. If you are sharing commercial seed packets, there is no need to label the packets.

Due to an anonymous donation, the Sierra Club will offer gardeners their choice of four different seed starter kits, including a 36 cell greenhouse kit, a 18 count pack of plantable round fiber pots, a 10 cell self-watering seed starting system, and a 8 pack of extra large pop-out windowsill starting tray. Quantities are limited, so only one per household as supplies last.

“Seed swaps are a fun and rewarding way to build community and share tips among local gardeners and farmers about gardening projects, native plants, and more,” said Three Rivers Project co-Coordinator Christine Favilla. “Whether you have leftover seeds from years past or are in need of new seeds for your next gardening project, we hope you’ll join us at our seed swap to share seeds and knowledge amongst our neighbors. Together, we can ensure that our harvests are bountiful!”

