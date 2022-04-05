ALTON - There is still one more opportunity to participate in a Seed Swap with the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. The final seed swap will be held in partnership with The Lodge Bar at Lovejoy this Saturday, April 9. Join Three Rivers Project staff, our partner, and fellow farmers and gardeners while swapping or sharing your quality seeds, cuttings, and bulbs. This community event is free to attend and all are welcome. Join us in celebration of the end of winter and the start of the spring gardening season!

The third and final seed swap event will be held at The Lodge Bar at the Lovejoy on Saturday, April 9, from 11:00am to 3:00pm. To register for the Seed Swap at The Lodge Bar at the Lovejoy, go to sc.org/Lovejoyseedswap. If you are sharing self-collected seeds, please label the homegrown seeds with the common or species name, year, and your name. If you are sharing commercial seed packets, no further action is needed.

“We hope Metro-East community members will join us to ring in the spring season by attending our final seed swap event!” says Three Rivers Project co-Coordinator Christine Favilla. “Seed swaps are a rewarding way to build community and share information about gardening, plant varieties, and each others’ projects. As the warm weather warms, join us at a seed swap to share your seeds and knowledge with your neighbors, learn about the importance of native plants, and connect with the community while also supporting a great local business."

About the Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.

