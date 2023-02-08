ALTON - The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois and the City of Alton’s 4th Ward Alderwoman and Committee are calling for volunteers to support two litter clean-ups in celebration of President’s Day! These litter clean-ups will help rid the environment of debris that harms habitats, threatens aquatic life, pollutes our rivers, and endangers coastal environments. Learn more and register to volunteer at one (or both!) of the river clean-ups at sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades/events.

The first clean-up is hosted by the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois and will launch from Clifton Terrace Park at 9:00 am on Monday, February 20. This clean-up will focus on removing litter and debris along the Great River Road between Clifton Terrace and Stanka Lane. The second clean-up will launch at James Killion Park at 11:00 am on Monday, February 20, and is co-hosted by the City of Alton’s 4th Ward Alderwoman, Rosetta Brown, and Committee.

“The Metro-East community is situated at the confluence of the Mississippi, Illinois, and Missouri Rivers, and the Three Rivers Project aims to preserve the integrity of the rivers, wetlands, forests, and floodplains in the region,” said Three Rivers Project co-Coordinator Christine Favilla. “Removing litter and debris from the region’s natural areas and waterways is critical. This work ensures that debris doesn’t make its way into our rivers, wreaking havoc on the environment and public health.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Protecting and preserving the natural spaces throughout our community is one of my top priorities as Alderwoman, and I’m excited to join Sierra Club Illinois and local volunteers to clean up one of our beautiful parks,” said the City of Alton 4th Ward Alderwoman, Rosetta Brown. “Alton’s hard-working families deserve access to clean parks, outdoor recreation, and protection from pollution and environmental hazards. I hope residents will join us on President’s Day to help make that vision a reality, together.”

About the Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.

More like this: