ALTON - The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois and Living Lands & Waters are calling for volunteers to support a river clean-up in celebration of Earth Day! This year, communities across the world are coming together to celebrate Earth Day by working to preserve and protect our health, communities, and livelihoods. Preserving and protecting the Mississippi River through river clean-ups is critical to Illinois’ collective efforts to ensure that our health and communities thrive. The Earth Day river clean-up will be held on Wednesday, April 27 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Learn more and register for the river clean-up at bit.ly/clean-up22.

The Mississippi River flows over 2,000 miles from its headwaters in Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico, and items that we use every day can make their way to our river, thus negatively impacting the environment. In celebration of Earth Day, the Three Rivers Project and Living Lands & Waters are hosting a river clean-up as part of their ongoing efforts to protect this critical watershed from debris and pollution.

“The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois works to preserve the integrity of the rivers and wetlands in the Piasa Palisades region,” says Three Rivers Project co-Coordinator Christine Favilla. “We’re grateful to the many community members who’ve assisted with river clean-ups in the past to ensure these waters are protected, and hope folks will join us on April 27 for an action-oriented celebration of Earth Day as part of our continued conservation efforts.”

“What better way to celebrate the Earth than by lending a hand to ensure our water sources are preserved and protected?” says Living Lands & Waters Educational Facilitator Mike Coyne-Logan. “As community members know, this region is a unique ecosystem that contains the confluence of three great rivers: the Mississippi, Missouri, and Illinois. These natural resources must be protected, and we hope local citizens will join us on April 27 to play a part in helping to make a cleaner river environment.”

Article continues after sponsor message

About the Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.

Living Lands & Waters

Living Lands & Waters works to aid in the protection, preservation, and restoration of the natural environment of the nation’s major rivers and their watersheds. Learn more and get involved at www.livinglandsandwaters.org.

More like this: