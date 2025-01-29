ALTON - The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois, Alton YWCA, and Hayner Public Library District are hosting two Seed Swaps this winter to provide community members with a space to swap and share quality seeds, cuttings, and bulbs. Join fellow farmers and gardeners in celebration of the start of the spring gardening season at this community event, which is free and open to all.

The first seed swap will be held at the Alton YWCA on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 from 12 to 2 p.m. To register for the first Seed Swap at the Alton YWCA, visit https://sc.org/seedswap-YWCA. The second seed swap will be held at the Downtown Alton location of the Hayner Library on Saturday, March 8 from 12 to 2 p.m. To register for the Seed Swap at the Hayner Library, visit https://sc.org/seedswap-library. If you are sharing self-collected seeds, please label the homegrown seeds with the common or species name, year, and your name. If you are sharing commercial seed packets, there is no need to label the packets.

"Come into any branch of Hayner Library and check out our Seed Library!” encourages

Morgan Berry, Downtown Library Branch Manager for the The Hayner Public Library District. “Our patrons can stop by the library and select up to six packets of seeds to take home and plant. Each seed packet is labeled with the seed variety, sowing information, and plant-specific notes.”

“Seed swaps are a fun and rewarding way to build community and share tips among local gardeners and farmers about gardening projects, native plants, and more,” said Three Rivers Project co-Coordinator Christine Favilla. “Whether you have leftover seeds from last year or are in need of new seeds for your next gardening project, we hope you’ll join us at one or both of our seed swaps to share seeds and knowledge amongst our neighbors. Together, we can ensure that our harvests are bountiful!”

