ALTON - On 6:30 – 8:00 PM on April 12, 2022, join the Sierra Club Speaker series to learn about the benefits of urban trees in small municipalities from Emily Ehley, Southern Illinois Field Coordinator for the "Trees Forever" program, supported by the National Forest Service and Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Trees Forever has also launched a carbon credit program to incentivize communities to plant more trees.

This will be our first live program since COVID-19. Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at the Old Bakery Beer Company at 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL 62002 at 5 PM. The speaking program will begin at 6:30 PM, in the event room adjacent to the dining room. Folks are welcome to attend via ZOOM, starting at 6:30 if unable to join us in-person. To register to attend this event (in-person or via Zoom), RSVP via https://bit.ly/PPGApril. If you have questions, please contact Chris Krusa at 410-490-5024.

