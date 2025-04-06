ALTON - Join us for our April Sierra Club Speaker Series featuring TreeHouse Wildlife Center on April 8, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. Meet some of their education animals, learn about summer internships, and a new job opening. Find out how you can help support their mission. Get all the details about their annual Baby Shower on Saturday, April 26, 2025.



TreeHouse Wildlife Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the rehabilitation of sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife and the educational promotion of environmental stewardship and awareness. Established in 1979, TreeHouse has been serving the southwestern Illinois community for over 40 years as a professional resource for those who encounter a wild animal in need.

Come early at 5:30 p.m. to join us for dinner at Old Bakery Beer Company. Questions, contact Craig Heaton at 618-345-4822 or Chris Krusa at 410-490-5024.

