(Jupiter, FL) Left-hander Kevin Siegrist had been scheduled to throw a bullpen this morning, but that has been pushed back until later in the week due to tightness in his shoulder.

“He’s real good about–he always has been, even as a young player, about letting us know when something doesn’t feel quite right,” said Mike Matheny. “I imagine they’ll probably just go slow with him. Realizing this kid’s had a lot of work. So just getting him ready for Day 1.”

Siegrist has made 148 appearances over the last two seasons, throwing a combined total of 136.1 innings.

WACHA IMPRESSES

While Siegrist will wait for his first bullpen, Michael Wacha impressed his manager with his.

“That’s about as good as I’ve seen him in a long time,” assessed Matheny. “Just his base–the fluidity of it. Right now, we don’t look so much at the end result as to how do all the components look. He looked to me, as right as I’ve seen him in a long time.”

Day 2 Throwing Groups

Group 1: Carlos Martinez, Sandy Alcantara, Zach Phillips, Arturo Reyes (Molina)

Group 2: Mike Leake, Luke Weaver, Jack Flaherty, Robby Rowland (Fryer)

Group 3: Michael Wacha, Tyler Lyons, Austin Gomber, Josh Lucas (Rosario)

Group 4: Trevor Rosenthal, Kevin Siegrist**, Rowan Wick, Ryan Sherriff (Kelly)

**did not throw

photo credit: STLBaseballWeekly.com