(Busch Stadium) As expected, the St. Louis Cardinals activated pitcher Kevin Siegrist from the disabled list today.

“Right when they put me on the DL, I was kind of just recovering from it,” said Siegrist of his bout with mononucleosis. “It was just rest that I needed and to make sure everything checked out okay. I got checked last Friday and was good to go, so I’m ready to contribute to the team.”

Admittedly, a bit surprised when given the diagnosis, the lefty was happier to finally know what he had been dealing with.

“Just happy to know what it actually was and not wonder about it,” Siegrist said. “When they told me what it was, everything kind of made sense going back to when I didn’t feel well on one of the off-days.”

“To tell you the truth…I kind of feel like I pitched through the worst of it,” he continued. “When they told me I had it, I was kind of on the back-end of it and was kind of feeling a little bit better, was just a little tired so they said take the week.”

Rather than return home to Florida, Siegrist stayed in St. Louis to rest.

“My arm actually felt really good, it’s just every time I came out of the game I just felt really tired,” Siegrist explained. “When you get up in the morning. Let’s say you go and eat breakfast and then you’re just like man, it doesn’t feel like I slept. I was getting a lot of sleep at the time. Even on the road, I’d wake up and get probably like 9 or 10 hours sleep and just come to the field and be like, I don’t think I’m having trouble sleeping, I feel tired.”

Threw a pair of bullpens, including a 25-pitch session on Thursday.

“My arm feels great,” he said. “Probably more having to get used to throwing off the mound again. Just a normal–you take a week off of anything. My second bullpen was 100 times better than my first one. Just getting my arm back in shape and it didn’t take too long.”

Siegrist is expected to resume his back of the bullpen role, remaining in the mix with Seung Hwan Oh and Jonathan Broxton.

Pitcher Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Memphis to make room on the roster for Siegrist.

