It was called the slap heard around the world and I am sure if you were to stop and listen, you can still hear that sound echoing and reverberating from every corner of the earth. It probably went into orbit circling the galaxies. This inspirational sound that I speak of came from the unforgettable moment in the Oscar-winning 1967 drama, In the Heat of the Night, when a righteous bigot slaps Sidney Poitier’s character, Detective Tibbs, in the greenhouse, and Poitier, without missing a beat, slaps the man right back. It was a pivotal scene as well as a pivotal moment in time.

It was called the slap heard around the world and if it weren’t for Poitier, audiences would have heard nothing at all. The script called for the white bigot to slap Tibbs without retaliation, a response that did not sit well for him. He told producers to change it or find a new actor. They changed it and a cinematic cultural milestone occurred. Poitier made it clear he would not appear weak or less than because of his color. He had sophistication, intelligence, charm, backbone, and above all - dignity. You also better call him Mr. Tibbs while you’re at it.

Poitier, who would have turned 95 this month, passed away on January 6. He was a trailblazing actor demolishing color barrier after color barrier into dust since he first came onto the Hollywood scene.

Born in Florida but raised in Cat Island, Bahamas, Poitier was premature at birth. His father was even considering burial but his mother had hope and a bit of good news from a fortune teller. She told her your baby boy will be more than alright.

Article continues after sponsor message

Though Sidney’s early life was far from an easy road, moving to the states as a struggling teenager, he took on every job he could, from newspaper delivery to washing dishes, all the while overcoming racial bigotry.

Out of curiosity he went to an acting audition but was quickly told he didn’t belong. Poitier couldn’t read well and he had a thick Bahamian accent. After the dismal audition, he decided then and there to improve on both. He did indeed, which led to many play roles and eventually the movies.

By 1950 Poitier had secured a place no other black man had before and that was leading man. He not only had the world and the black community watching him, but more importantly his family. Poitier was more than a black man, he was first and foremost a man, and he took on roles that were worthy and never demeaning. Like To Sir, With Love, The Defiant Ones, the aforementioned In The Heat of the Night as well as groundbreaking roles like that in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? that tackled the interracial relations taboo. In 1964, he became the first man of color to win the Best Actor Oscar for Lilies of the Field. Not too bad for a dishwasher.

Since then other future stars have followed in Poitier’s footsteps like Oscar winners, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, and Jamie Fox. Who knew an aimless kid from the Islands could aim so high. Rest in peace, Sir.

This story originally ran in the February issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine. The Buzz Magazine is distributed free each month to over 400 locations, in 60 cities, in 11 Illinois counties. For more information visit http://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.

More like this: