Siatos Comes In Third, O'Keefe Fourth - Redbirds Take Fourth Overall In Alton Tee-Off Classic, Tigers Come In Fifth
ALTON - Alex Siatos shot a one-under-par 71 to finish third, while Marquette
Catholic's Aiden O'Keefe finished right behind with an even-par 72 as the
Redbirds finished fourth in the Alton Tee-Off Classic tournament Tuesday
afternoon at Spencer T. Olin Golf Club at Gordon Moore Park.
Belleville Althoff Catholic won the team championship with a 291, while both
Springfield High and O'Fallon tied for second with both shooting scores of 300,
the Redbirds were fourth with a 317. Edwardsville came in fifth with a 319, the
Tigers' JV team tied for sixth with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic, both
shooting 320, the Explorers came in seventh with a 333, and Jersey finished
eighth with a score of 422.
Max Bruening of the Crusaders won the individual title with a score of four-
under-par 68, with brother Parker Bruening coming in second with a 69, followed
by Siatos and O'Keefe. Springfield teammates James Orr and Peyton Woods,
along with Highland's Dominick Emig and Waterloo's Jaden Smith, both
competing as individuals, all tied for fifth with identical scores of 73 and O'Fallon
teammates Mason Baskett and Andrew Rottschalk tied for ninth with a 74 each.
Besides Siatos, Sam Ottwell had a 75 for Alton, while Cooper Hagen
came up with an 85, Alex Schmeider had an 86 and Charlie Coy carded a 90.
The Redbirds' JV team was led by Henry Neely with a 95, while Chance
Linenfelser shot a 98.
O'Keefe was the leading golfer for the Explorers, who saw William Schwartz fire
a 79, Michael Wilson and Sean Williams both shot a 91 each, and Matthew Kane
firing a 95.
The Tigers were led by Carter Crow's 76, with Bennett Babington firing a 78,
Mason Lewis came up with a 79, Bryce Pryor had an 86 and Kolton Wright
carded a 92. The Edwardsville JV team was led by both T.J. Thiems and Joe
Chiarodo, who both fired a 79 each.
Jersey was led by Logan Huitt, who shot a 93, while Ethan Gullander came up
with a 104, Bryce Becker shot a 105, and Bradley Desit carded a 119.
Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.
