ALTON - Alex Siatos shot a one-under-par 71 to finish third, while Marquette

Catholic's Aiden O'Keefe finished right behind with an even-par 72 as the

Redbirds finished fourth in the Alton Tee-Off Classic tournament Tuesday

afternoon at Spencer T. Olin Golf Club at Gordon Moore Park.

Belleville Althoff Catholic won the team championship with a 291, while both

Springfield High and O'Fallon tied for second with both shooting scores of 300,

the Redbirds were fourth with a 317. Edwardsville came in fifth with a 319, the

Tigers' JV team tied for sixth with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic, both

shooting 320, the Explorers came in seventh with a 333, and Jersey finished

eighth with a score of 422.

Max Bruening of the Crusaders won the individual title with a score of four-

under-par 68, with brother Parker Bruening coming in second with a 69, followed

by Siatos and O'Keefe. Springfield teammates James Orr and Peyton Woods,

along with Highland's Dominick Emig and Waterloo's Jaden Smith, both

competing as individuals, all tied for fifth with identical scores of 73 and O'Fallon

teammates Mason Baskett and Andrew Rottschalk tied for ninth with a 74 each.

Besides Siatos, Sam Ottwell had a 75 for Alton, while Cooper Hagen

came up with an 85, Alex Schmeider had an 86 and Charlie Coy carded a 90.

The Redbirds' JV team was led by Henry Neely with a 95, while Chance

Linenfelser shot a 98.

O'Keefe was the leading golfer for the Explorers, who saw William Schwartz fire

a 79, Michael Wilson and Sean Williams both shot a 91 each, and Matthew Kane

firing a 95.

The Tigers were led by Carter Crow's 76, with Bennett Babington firing a 78,

Mason Lewis came up with a 79, Bryce Pryor had an 86 and Kolton Wright

carded a 92. The Edwardsville JV team was led by both T.J. Thiems and Joe

Chiarodo, who both fired a 79 each.

Jersey was led by Logan Huitt, who shot a 93, while Ethan Gullander came up

with a 104, Bryce Becker shot a 105, and Bradley Desit carded a 119.

