ST. LOUIS, MO. - Spending the holiday season in a hospital wouldn’t be at the top of anyone’s list, but Shriners Children’s has made it their mission to ensure their patients still have a magical Christmas season.

Laura Teague, a Senior Recreational Therapist at Shriners Children’s St. Louis, has been a part of the Child Life and Recreational Therapy Department for more than 30 years. Child life specialists and recreational therapists at the nonprofit healthcare system work with patients and their families to provide distraction and coping techniques during a patient’s treatment. They are also certified and trained to evaluate a child’s developmental and psychological needs.

“We always hope people can be home for the holidays, but if not, it’s our job to make them feel as normal as possible as if they were home,” said Teague. “Year-round, our care teams make sure our kids get a gift after surgery at the end of their beds when they wake up, and on Christmas morning, we make sure there are extra special gifts waiting for them.”

On Christmas morning, a physician resident on staff dresses up as Santa to distribute the gifts to every single patient at the hospital. Teague said their team’s goal is to help spread the holiday magic by coordinating events like Santa visits and the Grinch - who will be coming to the hospital on Friday, December 20 at 10:30 a.m..

“With the Grinch and Santa coming to visit the patients, it’s a reminder of what the holidays are about, which is spreading love,” said Teague. “We make extra effort this time of year to help create moments of happiness. There’s nothing better than seeing our patients' faces light up with huge smiles during these special visits. The kids don’t want the Grinch and Santa to leave whenever they are here. Interactions like these are so special for our families and the staff who get to see these joyful moments. For a few seconds, these patients get to forget why they’re in the hospital, forget the pain and forget the surgery that’s coming up. These moments can remind them that they can be a child.”

Along with serving patients in same-day surgery and inpatient units, the child life department is a resource for outpatients who need extra support during clinic appointments, dressing changes, post-op procedures or difficult exams.

If you are interested in donating to Shriners Children’s, they are currently taking new, unwrapped gifts and need more items, especially for teenagers ages 11 through 18. To learn more about what to donate, head here: www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/locations/st-louis/about-us/ways-to-give

About Shriners Children’s

Shriners Children’s improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families’ ability to pay, and receive all care and services in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

