ST. LOUIS - A 12-year-old Shriners Children’s St. Louis patient and avid soccer fan is getting the chance of a lifetime to walk onto the pitch at Energizer Park July 2 in St. Louis ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals. Patient Simon started care with the nonprofit healthcare system at just 6 months old to monitor the development of his hips after he was born prematurely, causing one hip to develop faster. Despite his hip differences and sports injuries along the way, the St. Charles native hasn’t let that stop him from developing into a soccer star.

Simon is a passionate supporter and competitor, attending almost every St. Louis City SC game while playing locally for St. Charles FC and Sharks FC. In partnership with the Gold Cup, Shriners Children’s is sending 22 patients to walk out of the tunnel with national team players at the start of the semifinal match. The two teams playing in the semifinals won’t be determined until June 28-29, and Simon said he is excited regardless of who makes it to the game.

“I’m really looking forward to the experience,” Simon said. “Just being on the field at an amazing stadium and in the tunnel with professional soccer players will be extremely cool. Soccer is a huge part of my life. My mom is from Colombia, and we have so much soccer heritage in our family. When I’m on the field playing, I actually love the pressure. It gives me more energy and really drives me to score goals. I want to play pro soccer one day, and being able to meet players on that level before the semifinals will give me a firsthand experience of the professional game.”

Throughout the years, Shriners Children’s has helped Simon with his hip development and treated him for different fractures in his hands and feet that happened while he was playing sports. Shriners Children’s built orthotics and inserts throughout the years for Simon to use while playing soccer.

“Shriners Children’s isn’t like other hospitals,” Simon said. “Even if they don’t know you at first, the doctors and nurses treat you like you're their kid. They speak directly to you and really want to help you. Going there as a patient feels like a smooth process. You don’t have a lot of different steps you have to go through to get the right care. I’m still a patient at Shriners Children’s, and it’s a great experience.”

Simon’s mom, Marcela, started Sharks FC to give local players a high-level club to play for without experiencing a financial burden. Marcela said almost 25 players from Sharks FC have received treatment at Shriners Children’s for sports injuries, and they all received amazing care.

