EAST ALTON - In the Village of East Alton history there have not been many to receive a street sign as motorists enter the community because of their accomplishments. In the past few years, two girls received such signs - Gracie Piar and East Alton-Wood River state track and field champion Jayden Ulrich.

Piar, the exceptional state champion golfer from East Alton at Marquette Catholic, received her sign at Tuesday's board meeting. The sign read: "Gracie Pair: Two Time Gateway PGA Junior Tour Player Of The Year, Three-Time MPESY Player Of The Year, Three Year Telegraph Player Of The Year, Four-Time Player Of The Year Metro East Coaches Assoc., 2021 Class 1A Illinois State Champion.

“It is awesome,” Gracie said of East Alton Village creating the signs for her accomplishments. “I think they have only done it before for Jayden Ulrich, so it is a big honor. I think it is pretty incredible, it has only happened to a few people. I have lived in East Alton my entire life.”

Gracie said her mother and father loved the fact that the village dedicated the street sign to her.

Piar won the IHSA Class 1A state championship with a score of 136 to capture the crown by 5 shots this past year. She scored a 65 on the first day on a Friday in the IHSA Tourney, then a 71 on day two on Saturday. Led by Piar, Marquette's girls' golf team was second as a team at state.

Tim Quigley, the East Alton Fire Chief, was part of the fire department crew that welcomed Gracie back home after she won her state individual crown. He said Gracie and her predecessor Jayden Ulrich both are huge role models for other girls in East Alton.

“They both let the other girls know that you can do anything if you put your mind to it and stick with it,” he said.

Gracie will play for Cal State Northridge in fall 2022. She said she is extremely excited about moving to California. Her ultimate hope is to play on the LPGA Tour.

“I think I can pull it off,” she said of the possibilities of making the cut for the LPGA.

Gracie thanked her Marquette coaches, teammates, and the student body there for all their support through her legendary odyssey.

