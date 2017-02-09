WOOD RIVER - Jeffries Flowers by Design in coordination with the Power of the Giraffe Non-Profit organization, will be passing out flowers to the patients of Alton Oncology and Infusion Center at Alton Memorial and the Radiation Center of Excellence at OSF St. Anthony’s on Valentine’s Day.

Power of the Giraffe nonprofit is a local charity established in honor of Carol Friedrich Alcorn a Rosewood Heights native. They provide care packages for cancer patients in treatment through five St. Louis Metro area hospitals. In addition to these care packages, Power of the Giraffe also provides financial grants to cancer patients in need to help with prescriptions, co-pays, and other expenses.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The Power of the Giraffe not for profit is only able to help people because of the kindness and generosity of its volunteers and donors. Thank you to Jefferies Flowers by Design for sticking their neck out for area cancer patients."- Dale Alcorn, Founder POTG.

For more information on Power of the Giraffe and their upcoming events, fund raisers and donation information please visit www.thepowerofthegiraffe.org or visit them on Facebook.

More like this: