EDWARDSVILLE – Nominations are open for the City’s long-running Green Thumb Awards program, which honors some of the most eye-catching gardens, landscaped areas and floral settings in Edwardsville.

Have you spotted a beautiful yard that dazzles with color and contrast? Is there a flower-filled patch, a gorgeous garden or an artfully landscaped spot at a residence, business or other site that deserves recognition? The Green Thumb Awards are an easy way to honor the time and effort that has gone into projects that help beautify the City.

Nomination categories include residential, neighborhood (or block or subdivision), commercial and civic settings. Self-nominations are welcome and encouraged. Green Thumb recipients receive an award sign to place on site for about a month to publicly tout the recognition.

Award eligibility guidelines, an online nomination form and photos and lists of recent winners are available at: www.cityofedwardsville.com/greenthumb

The deadline to submit a nomination is Monday, June 30, 2025.

The awards have been handed out annually for about 25 years; 16 properties or projects were honored in each of the past two years. The program originated with the Edwardsville Beautification and Tree Commission, now known as the Edwardsville Environmental Commission. The commission’s mission includes projects that further the City’s goals in regard to the environment, sustainability and beautification.

