(Busch Stadium) Originally in the starting lineup today, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham was scratched after taking batting practice.

“Just a little inflammation–get it on out in a day or two,” shared Pham. “It’s already feeling better so depending on how I respond after tonight, I should be available tomorrow.”

“Yesterday, when I dove for the ball I kind of landed on it hard,” said Pham. “It was feeling sore later in the afternoon and it just didn’t get any better with the treatment. I thought it would be best to take a day and have somebody else give the team the best shot to win.”

“Yeah, it happened after BP,” echoed Mike Matheny. “He said something didn’t feel right after he took a dive in the outfield yesterday. We had no word on it until right after BP, which was pushed back pretty close to the game time today so Brandon Moss got a write-in.”

Pham did not feel an MRI or x-rays were necessary.

“It was just sore to lift my arm up right now,” he explained. “I’ve had experiences with shoulder injuries in the past. I know I didn’t tear anything because I didn’t feel a tear like before. It’s just sore–a little stinger.”

In 2013, Pham had his season end with Memphis (AAA) due to a torn labrum. He also missed much of the 2012 season after suffering the same injury in his other shoulder on a diving catch.

This year, Pham he was placed on the disabled list after suffering an oblique injury on Opening Day and was out until May 16th of the season. He was recalled from Memphis on June 18th.

In the midst of a three-game hitting streak, Pham reiterated his optimism for tomorrow, noting he will be using electric stem therapy at home this evening along with some anti-inflammatory pills.

photo credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports