SHOULD YOU GIVE A PET FOR CHRISTMAS?

By Magnum the Doberman

Animals may look cute under the Christmas tree but that doesn’t mean they make good holiday gifts. Before getting an animal as a Christmas gift for anyone, especially a child, please give it thoughtful consideration. Caring for animals is an enormous responsibility, expense, and commitment. Many people who receive animals as gifts find that they’re unable to care for their new furry friend, no matter how much they’d like to make it work. Animals deserve the best lives possible but being given as a gift will make that outcome less likely.

Having a pet can have a huge positive impact on a child’s life though, but children are not always responsible, so unless it is your own child, and you can and will enforce the responsibility, or assume it yourself otherwise... don’t get a pet for a child for Christmas - or at any time.

Animal shelters are full of homeless animals, many of whom were former “pets”—all because a child lost interest and no one else stepped in and took the time to provide training and care. Dogs need outdoor exercise every single day, and a huge time investment is required to train (and housetrain) a puppy—children are not mature enough to handle this responsibility.

Thinking of getting a pet for an adult? Has that person expressed an interest in having an animal? What type and species of animal would be a good fit? (For example, a well-mannered adult dog or a middle-aged lap cat is often a better fit than a high-energy puppy or kitten.) If you give an animal as a gift, there’s a good chance that the recipient never wanted an animal in the first place, which could result in neglectful treatment.

Does the person have the space, time, and money to care for an animal? (Caring for an animal companion requires a lifelong commitment, which could go on for over 20 years.) Costs can add up quickly, not only for food but also for vet visits and emergency care when the dog swallows a sock or the cat takes a few bites from a toxic houseplant. Is the recipient a busy person? If so, a regular pet sitter and/or dog-walker may be needed. Forbes estimates that the cost of caring for a cat will be “at least $780 a year and $16,800 over [the cat’s] possible 15-year existence.” For a larger dog, it estimates a price tag of “$1,570 a year and, over a 12-year lifetime, [total costs] ranging from $22,025 to upwards of $82,929 for folks using dog walkers.” Forbes’ high estimate for a small dog is even pricier!

If you have taken careful consideration and still plan to get an animal for someone for Christmas, please consider adoption from a shelter or rescue organization. Eight of my siblings and I were all adopted last year at Christmas. But my parents are experienced dog/Doberman owners and knew exactly what they were in for, including the cost, responsibility, and commitment. And I am so glad they saved me and that I have a happy, loving home with them and my sister Dobie, Bella. The person that will be caring for the adopted animal needs to be the one to choose him or her though. Give a gift certificate for the adoption fee at the local animal shelter. Wrap up a food dish and some toys to give along with the gift certificate and put them under the tree. Or you could buy a dog bed or cat carrier and wrap it up with a stuffed animal inside and a gift certificate. After the holidays, you can all go down to the shelter together and pick out an animal companion who’s just right for the recipient.

This story originally ran in the December 2021 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine. The Buzz Magazine is distributed free each month in 11 IL counties. Find out more athttp://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.

