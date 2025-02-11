GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man faces multiple felonies for firing a weapon at an occupied vehicle in a residential neighborhood.

Travion D. Brooks, 31, of Granite City, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm (a Class 1 felony) and reckless discharge of a firearm (a Class 4 felony) on Jan. 29, 2025.

Brooks allegedly shot multiple times at a vehicle he knew was occupied. Court documents state he “repeatedly discharged a firearm in a densely populated residential neighborhood.”

The “reckless manner” with which he discharged the weapon reportedly endangered the safety of neighborhood residents in the 2800 block of Iowa Street in Granite City.

A petition was filed to keep Brooks detained, including a report from a neighbor who witnessed the incident unfold and indicated Brooks was the shooter.

“Resident reported that his neighbor was outside arguing with a female and repeatedly discharged a firearm into her vehicle as she fled,” the petition states. “The reporting party's neighbor was identified as Travion Brooks.”

After finding multiple shell casings at the scene, officers “located the female victim, who indicated she was the victim of a shooting, but denied that her ex-boyfriend, Travion Brooks, was involved. Officers observed her vehicle to have multiple bullet holes in it.”

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Brooks, who was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance but has since been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

