TROY — The second installment of the First Friday in Troy series is set to take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 6, 2025, in downtown Troy. The event will transform Main Street, between Clay and Market Streets, into a lively pedestrian zone featuring local businesses, artisan vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment.

Shotgun Creek will provide the featured entertainment during the event. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, which can be stored securely in a tent while they explore the downtown area.

Organizers plan to close the street to vehicle traffic, encouraging attendees to enjoy a variety of food options, including offerings from the Troy VFW fish fry, the Time Out Menu, and several food trucks located in the Jarvis Township parking lot. Participants are welcome to bring their own food and beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, to enjoy along Main Street.

Parking is available at Troy City Hall, Spencer Park, and various street locations. Additional private lots open to the public include those at A to Z Dental, Richeson Funeral Home, and the Tri-Township Public Library. Attendees are asked to be courteous by refraining from leaving trash behind. The Troy Fire Department parking lot will remain closed to ensure access for emergencies.

Downtown Troy businesses will participate with sales and drawings, and a map of participating locations will be available online and at the event. Volunteers will be stationed at the corners of Main and Market Streets to assist with street crossings, and organizers advise patience due to increased foot traffic.

The First Fridays in Troy series is funded through City of Troy tourism funding and organized by the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Jarvis Township and Ramert Insurance.

More event information can be found on the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce website at www.troymaryvillecoc.com or by calling the Chamber office at (618) 667-8769. If you are a vendor who would be interested in participating in the events, contact Anne Matthews at (618) 304-8335.

