JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville residents gathered to show support for their local veterans during a short and sunny Veteran’s Day parade on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

The parade began at 10 a.m. near Wells-Norris Tire on West Prairie Street. A crowd of spectators, who secured their spots well in advance, lined both sides of State Street.

The Jerseyville American Legion 492 Color Guard performed the traditional firing and taps. Colors were presented by VFW 4528 and the Jerseyville Marine Corps League Robert Windle Detachment 1031.

The parade also featured a performance by the Jersey Community High School Marching Band and Color Guard, and appearances from the Jerseyville Boy Scouts of America Troop 8059 and Cub Scouts Pack 8059.

While the 2024 Veterans Day Parade lasted less than 10 minutes, the annual event remains a longstanding Jerseyville tradition.

