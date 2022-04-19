With its catchy theme music from television theme show maestro Mike Post (Law and Order), and an interesting opening, Quantum Leap was something special that endures today. Its wild storyline could have fallen apart under a lot of weight but managed to keep its head up and keep viewers guessing and entertained as long as they didn’t look too hard at the insane logic of the science.

Debuting on NBC from 1989 to 1993 the sci-fi series was something of a variety show of sorts with actor Scott Bakula (Dr. Sam Beckett) time traveling not just to different times but in different bodies. Bakula and his wise-cracking hologram guide Al (Dean Stockwell) were the magicians of this magic act. Both pulling their fair share of weight portraying the two likeable leads. Many an episode Bakula would deliver his trademark “oh boy” with each character he portrayed and then hear the signature majestic sound effect upon looking in the mirror. Though many episodes range from funny and zany with the history merely seeming pedestrian, a few special episodes were a little more ambitious like “The Color of Truth” and “Black on White on Fire” where Bakula leapt into two different black men in the racially divided 50s and 60s.

Both episodes were written by show writer Deborah Pratt. Both are also done with heart and sensitivity. The latter episode was absent many of the show’s staples of magic sound effects and Bakula’s catchphrase. Even Al (Stockwell) only shows up a few times. It is raw, realistic, and urgent and without a happy conclusion.

Leaping into many men, women and yes, even a chimpanzee - no episode was as shocking as Lee Harvey Oswold. Where Becket became the assassin in a 2-part season 5 opener written by show creator Paul Bellisario.

Article continues after sponsor message

Quantum Leap couldn’t escape that weakness of many a show when it didn’t just jump the shark but took a headlong leap into it - no pun intended. In the fifth and final season where a villain appeared in the form of a female leaper putting wrong where once went right.

Whether or not that’s what cost the show a sixth season or not, the results are mixed. Paul Bellisario and company were not afraid to look into many dark corners of American history. Such as horrors of war, rape, race, and teen pregnancy.

Quantum Leap was not just great, but groundbreaking. Many famous faces can be seen like Jennifer Aniston, Brooke Shields, and Bruce McGill (Animal House). McGill can be seen in the pilot episode as well as the finale. Even with a clunky premiere and a finale, fans were displeased with the show, and made us look at each other differently - a little more humane and empathetic.

There are talks about rebooting the classic series, R.I.P Mr. Stockwell.

Justin Childress loves movies and has been writing about them for as long as he can remember. Contact him at jchilli1981@ gmail.com.