ALTON - In their largest fundraiser of the year, the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders welcomed flocks of visitors to the high school to shop for handmade holiday gifts.

This Saturday, Dec. 5, marked the 27th Annual Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair. This event allowed for over 200 vendors to display their handmade creations, vintage trinkets and much more throughout the hallways of AHS.

Alton Band and Orchestra Builders President Amy Hillery enjoys the opportunity to raise money for her prized organization year after year.

“The our district and our community are so supportive of ABOB and the music program,” Hillery said. “Everyone comes out year after year. It’s a tradition.”

The event, which contributes about half of Alton Band and Orchestra’s budget for the year, supports the over 850 students who participate in their programs. The astounding work from ABOB and their supporters allows for the organizations to have outstanding field shows in the fall, winter guard, pep bands, instrument maintenance costs, music purchases and so much more.

"Typically we raise over $25,000 and we’re hoping to meet or exceed that goal this year," Hillery said.

For the extremely low admission fee of $2, guests could see thousands of handcrafted items, upcycled creations and other items. If you’re looking for that unique gift for that special someone, you are sure to find something extremely special at the fair this weekend.

“There’s really something for everyone out here this weekend,” Hillery said. “There is always great jewelry, really neat signs, wreaths, plenty of decorations. The halls are packed with people and we’re having a great turn out!”

The Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair will continue until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and resume its operations at 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m on Sunday. Patrons who want to get a glimpse of the fair before it opens are welcomed to attend breakfast in the AHS cafeteria at 9:00 a.m.

Hillery and the entire Alton Band and Orchestra Builders organization would like the community for their ongoing support throughout the year.

