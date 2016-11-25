EDWARDSVILLE – Many residents from around the region put down their forks after their large Thanksgiving meals, headed to their cars and traveled out to the numerous retailers holding special sales.

These Black Friday deals, which range from heavy discounts on electronics, clothing, small kitchen appliances and much more, has become a point of contention for some shoppers. Certain retailers and vendors have even decided to shut their doors on Thanksgiving so that their potential customers, as well as their employees, can spend time with their families.

The special sales brought thousands of shoppers to Best Buy in search of some of the hottest gadgets including cameras, televisions, cell phones, video game systems and drones while others sought great deals on movies, television series and CDs.

Shoppers Nick Brown, along with Anthony Smith, headed into the electronics giant in search for a new GoPro camera. With deals from up to $100 off on the newest model, several shoppers went into the store with the same goal in mind.

“The cheap prices bring us out,” Brown said. “We just love to look around and see who has the best deals, especially on cameras.”

The crowds continued at Target where the aisles were packed with people wishing to find the best deals. Toys and electronics were on customers’ minds while walking through the store.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Dillard’s, Game Stop, Petco, Tractor Supply, Lowes and Home Depot locked their doors to customers on Thanksgiving, but opened early on Friday with just as many “door busters” and deals.

Stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Toys R Us, Kmart and Old Navy opted for afternoon openings on Thanksgiving while retailers like Walgreens, Dollar General, Big Lots and Bass Pro Shops opened early on Thursday.

Those wishing to avoid the rampant crowds on Black Friday could easily stay within the comfort of their own homes to catch some online sales. For example, Best Buy held a fantastic sale where customers could save $200 on select Apple Macbook and iMac products. Not only are these products available in store, but they were also available online; however, the items both in store and online were available in limited qualities.

Online-exclusive retailer Amazon also hosted their own Black Friday sales; but fortunately for those who choose to shop online, they know that the best deals for online retailers come in just a few days on Cyber Monday. Per a recent report from CNN, the retailer will have more than 75,000 items on sale beginning Monday, Nov. 28 and throughout next week.

BlackFriday.com has a comprehensive guide to all the best deals, store hours as well as a 2016 holiday shopping guide. To view the Riverbend’s area retailers’ sale adds, click here.

