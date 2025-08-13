EDWARDSVILLE - A local organization will host their annual "Shop the Town Pink Sip and Shop" vendor and craft fair to raise money for cancer patients.

Stridin’ and Survivin’ supports cancer research and patient services at local cancer centers. From 1–4:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2025, at the Edwardsville Knights of Columbus Hall, community members can shop local vendors, enjoy signature drinks, and support the organization’s cause. Stridin’ and Survivin’ encourages people to save the date and reach out about becoming a vendor.

“We are definitely looking for some more vendors,” said Alice Bartels with Stridin’ and Survivin’. “We have a nice base, but we could always use more, and we just need our community to come out and support all these vendors and enjoy the day.”

Bartels said attendees can expect “vendors and crafters of all types,” including Mary Kay vendors, Christmas crafts, permanent jewelry and more variety. In addition to shopping the vendors, attendees have the chance to win several attendance prizes.

The organization will also give away two big prizes valued at $75. Shoppers get one entry for every $10 spent. You can also donate a new lap blanket for a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bartels explained that the goal is to raise money for the Stridin’ and Survivin’ mission. As an organization, Stridin’ and Survivin’ gives away gas cards and care packages to local cancer patients. They also donate towards cancer research, but their main goal is to support local community members who are navigating a cancer diagnosis.

The Fuel the Cure program provides gas cards to patients to help them secure transportation to their appointments. Click here to learn more about the Fuel the Cure program, including how to apply for assistance.

Bartels emphasized that the organization needs the community’s support to make their work possible. She noted that many people reach out to Stridin’ and Survivin’ to express their appreciation for the assistance, and “it’s nice to know that it’s helping out."

“It’s little things that help,” she added. “It doesn't matter how big the task is. It’s just letting people know that you care.”

The community can show their support by coming out to the Shop the Town Pink Sip and Shop event on Oct. 5. Bartels also noted that the KC Hall will be hosting their barbecue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day, and she encourages people to come to the event, grab lunch, and shop.

For more information about the event, including how to become a vendor, or to learn more about how to support or receive assistance from Stridin’ and Survivin’, visit their official website at StridinAndSurvivin.org.

More like this: