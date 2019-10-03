Now that autumn is officially upon us, there are countless opportunities to celebrate the season with meals and snacks full of unique flavors. Choosing locally grown foods will not only taste delicious but can help save money and support the local economy. Purchasing dairy, fruits, vegetables, and other locally produced foods can amp up your nutrition, and support nearby farmers.

Local foods are often more fresh, flavorful and affordable. The cost-savings are a result of eliminating the transportation expenses, along with additional markups found on foods coming from other states, or even other countries. Purchasing local foods helps not only support local farmers but also helps to protect jobs on the farm. In fact, when you choose dairy, you are supporting the 78,000 jobs in Illinois and 111,000 jobs in Missouri created by the Dairy industry. By eating milk, cheese, and yogurt you are getting nutrients necessary for good health and directly helping the local economy thrive.

This season choose fall flavors that pair well with dairy foods to help meet the required three servings a day of milk, cheese, and yogurt. Apple slices with cheddar cheese, raw vegetables, such as broccoli, with yogurt dip, and pumpkin spice smoothies are snacks that place the spotlight on seasonal foods while providing much needed nutrients. The dairy case has endless options for combining the 9 essential nutrients of dairy foods with apple, pumpkin, salted caramel, and other flavors to remind your taste buds that we have indeed made it to fall.

For dairy-rich recipes or additional information about the health benefits of dairy foods, visit www.stldairycouncil.org, call (314)835-9668, or e-mail emcgraw@stldairycouncil.org. To learn more about our local dairy promotion efforts in Illinois and Missouri, check us out on Facebook and Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.

Recipes:

Pumpkin Cheesecake Smoothie

This perfect combination of warm fall flavors and dairy deliciousness is a great way to kick off the day or to savor a nutritious dessert.

Yield: 6 servings

Article continues after sponsor message

Ingredients

1 can (14 ounces) pumpkin, chilled

3 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese

1 container (6 ounces) lowfat vanilla yogurt

2 cups lowfat milk

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

6 teaspoons graham cracker crumbs, optional

Instructions

Place all ingredients (except graham cracker crumbs) in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour 1/6 of mixture into glasses. Top each serving with a teaspoon of graham cracker crumbs (optional). Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts: 150 Calories, 3.5g fat, 2.5g saturated fat, 23g carbohydrate, 6g protein, 15% Daily Value Calcium

Harvest Cheddar Tart

A savory treat using simple local ingredients highlighting the flavors of fall.

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients

6 puff pastry shells

1 pear, stemmed, cored, chopped

1 red apple, stemmed, cored, chopped

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

6 tablespoons shredded aged Cheddar cheese

6 teaspoons caramel sauce (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F Bake puff pastry shells according to package instructions In a medium skillet, cook pear and apple in butter until tender (5-7 minutes) and sprinkle with pumpkin pie spice Fill each pastry cup with 2 tablespoons of fruit mixture; top with 1 tablespoon shredded cheese Bake 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted Serve with 1 teaspoon of caramel sauce (optional)

Nutrition Facts: 290 Calories, 18g fat, 6g saturated fat, 29 g carbohydrate, 6g protein

More like this: