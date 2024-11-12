ALTON - ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping and the Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois is full of local makers and producers ready to help inspire with one-of-a-kind gifts.

From Carlinville to Collinsville and all cities and towns in-between, southwest Illinois offers shopping destinations that will help everyone find the perfect gift for even the most hard-to-buy-for person. Take your pick of hand thrown pottery, delicious flavored popcorn and fudge, beautifully scented candles, soaps and so much more.

“The Great Rivers & Routes region is a great place for holiday shoppers who are looking for unique and distinct gifts. Our local makers infuse their products with the flavors, scents and colors of the region,” Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes region noted. “If people are looking for great shopping, then southwest Illinois is the place to go.”

For those who are looking for shopping fun, paired with the sights and sounds of small-town charm, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau has put together a holiday shopping guide to inspire gift givers of all ages.

Alton

Head to downtown Alton and enjoy small town shopping along the Mississippi River. This historic river city is home to Mississippi Mud Pottery, an Illinois Maker, producing hand thrown pottery pieces including bowls, mugs, plates and more. Shop for the kids at Funky Planet Toys & Gifts. Pick up unique olive oils and balsamics at Olive Oil Marketplace. Check out the options at AP Cigar Co. and the wearables at Coco & Oak. Find collectibles and vintage items at Honeybee Vintage and Country Meadows Antiques. It’s Raining Zen and Mom Said No are home to New Age and fun gifts. Pick up a six pack of herbal teas or locally crafted beer at Old Bakery Beer Co.

Edwardsville

Holiday gift giving takes center stage in Edwardsville, home to Water Sweets Soap Company, an Illinois Maker, and producer of organic soaps, and skin products. Pick up a bag of local coffee at Goshen Coffee Co., and stop by the Chef’s Shoppe for flavored popcorn, homemade fudge and kitchen gadgets. Don’t miss the monthly Land of Goshen Community & Winter Market for local goods. The Market is held the third Saturday of each month from November through April.

Collinsville

The foodie on your gift giving list will enjoy gifts from Collinsville. From Kruta Bakery, an Illinois Maker and producer of holiday stolens, cakes and cookies, to Collinsville BBQ Supply, full of an array of award-winning spices, rubs and sauces to Spirito’s Italian Grocery Store there’s plenty of shopping choices. Stop by Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, another Illinois Maker, for a bottle of Horseradish Vodka, Lemoncello or other holiday spirits and sauces.

Grafton

Take a stroll down Main Street of this Mississippi River city and browse through gifts at Box Mercantile, Harrison’s Gifts, Lady LaMarsh Gallery & Gifts and Lilly & Lola’s Boutique. For the wine connoisseur on your gift list, stop at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, an Illinois Maker for a bottle of award-winning locally produced and bottled wines.

More Shopping Options

Spend a day in downtown Hillsboro and discover great locally made gifts including beautifully scented candles at Alpha Candles, holiday décor at The Holiday Shop, or stop by The Sweet Spot featuring a wide selection of candy and sweets.

Take a drive along historic Route 66 in southwest Illinois and discover small town finds in Litchfield including at The Briar Rose and sweet baked goods at Jubelt’s Bakery & Café.

In Carlinville, another Route 66 community, pick up gifts at 1917 Home Décor & Company, Brave Hazel Boutique, Historic Treasures, Mother Road Antiques and The Silver Owl.

For more information about holiday shopping opportunities in the Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois, please visit: www.riversandroutes.com

