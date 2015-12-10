Late Night Shopping Experience on December 17th in Downtown Alton

ALTON - Alton Main Street invites you to “3rd Thursdays”, a fun shopping event in Downtown Alton where retailers stay open late and offer all kinds of great specials & refreshments. Park once and ride the free shuttle from 5:00-8:00pm compliments of the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Participants can pick up a passport at any of the 18 businesses, which they will get stamped along the way. Guests who visit every shop on the passport will be entered into the grand prize drawing for a $75 universal gift certificate to spend at any participating store.

This month’s theme is “Come Happy, Come Hungry, Come Ugly”, and features an ugly sweater contest to be held during the event. Wear your ugliest sweater and have your photo taken at Party on Broadway to enter, and the public will judge via online vote to determine the winner of a $25 gift certificate.

For added fun, the event will include a scavenger hunt – a photo album will be placed on the event’s facebook page (www.facebook.com/AltonThirdThursdays) showing items that have been donated by various shop owners; if you can find the item somewhere in the 18 shops it’s yours to keep for free!

You are encouraged to mark your calendars for the next 3rd Thursday on January 21st, and join us for this eagle-themed event titled “Soar on Broadway”. For more information please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

Announcing the specials for the December 17th 3rd Thursday event:

Alton Stained Glass Works & Tiffany Inn - 20% off all red & green sheet glass per sqft.

Country Meadows - Give a "PRESENT" from the "PAST". Just because your sweater is ugly...your gift wrapping doesn't have to be.

J & K Trash to Treasures - 20% off all items $5 or more, plus a drawing for a beautiful Mexican window - visitors receive 1 complementary entry, plus 1 extra entry for every $5 spent.

1904 General Store - 10% off purchases, and enter a drawing for a $25 gift certificate, plus buy 1 edible holiday item get 1 free.

Party on Broadway - Visit with Santa & Mrs. Clause, bring a toy donation and be entered into a drawing for a class for 2. Complimentary hot chocolate & coffee specialty drinks provided Your Daily Perk. Gift Certificates buy one at $25, get $5 added for free, plus 2-for-1 class specials.

The Gift Box - We will be open till 9pm and will be offering 10% off storewide.

Dance Things and More - 20% off storewide, except Zuka and Pack & Roll brands.

JMC Design Gallery Co-Op - 40% off one full price, Fair Trade Item of your choice. Additional 10% off Fair Trade items if you can identify the repurposed material used! Peruse enticing half off Fair Trade selections: great gifts for all ages, and all seasons. Refreshments will be offered.

Olive Oil Marketplace - Spend $30 or more & receive a free seasoning, sample our delicious blood orange brownies.

Wild Hare Emporium - 10% off all merchandise, plus giveaways and a drawing for a free item, and refreshments with a recipe card.

Spoon Baking Company - Free decaf coffee with the purchase of a sweet treat.

The Grapevine of Alton - Store-Wide Sale.

My Just Desserts - You'll receive a coupon for a free brownie on a return visit, and MJD is also hosting Ruth Spencer who offers handmade soaps and lotions.

Tinner's Anvil American Handwork - 10% off on items $30 or more.

Grassroots Grocery - Enjoy 10% off our entire line of 40+ bulk spices just in time for holiday recipes.

WOW Furnishings - Anyone who stops by will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift certificate.

Body Restoration Spa & Salon - Free Chair Massage Demos, $10.00 off purchase of a One Hour Massage Gift Certificate

Sparkle for the Holidays with Jane Iredale Mineral Makeup - all makeup (in stock) will be up to 45% off

Mississippi Mud Pottery - 10% off all in-stock merchandise.

