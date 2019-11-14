ALTON - The Alton Police Department today reported a shooting took place in the 2700 block of Walnut Alton at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The shooting victim was transported by ambulance to an Alton hospital and then to a St. Louis hospital after being shot in the leg. Alton Police said the injuries were non-life threatening.

The suspects in the situation left the scene before the Alton Police Department arrived on the scene. The police are pursuing leads and investigating the shooting as of Thursday morning.

More like this:

Haine Announces 30-Year Prison Sentence For Defendant Convicted Of Alton Murder
Mar 19, 2025
Alton Police Investigate Shooting Incident On Central Avenue Near School Bus Dropoff
Feb 27, 2025
Alton Man Detained After Shooting Injury
Feb 10, 2025
Alton Community Gathers for Rally Against Gun Violence
Mar 6, 2025
Opinion: Ray Strebel’s Response to the School Bus Shooting
Feb 27, 2025

 