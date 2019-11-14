Shooting Victim is Transported to Alton, then St. Louis Hospital Wednesday Night, Suspects Sought
ALTON - The Alton Police Department today reported a shooting took place in the 2700 block of Walnut Alton at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The shooting victim was transported by ambulance to an Alton hospital and then to a St. Louis hospital after being shot in the leg. Alton Police said the injuries were non-life threatening.
The suspects in the situation left the scene before the Alton Police Department arrived on the scene. The police are pursuing leads and investigating the shooting as of Thursday morning.
