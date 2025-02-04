BELLEVILLE - A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday evening, Feb. 3, 2025, in Belleville, marking a tragic incident that has left the community in shock. The St. Clair County Coroner's Office said Dirico V. Washington was pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m. on Monday at Memorial Hospital in Belleville after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred on North 81st Street, Belleville.

Belleville Police were dispatched to the area at 5:31 p.m. Monday in response to reports of multiple shots fired.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon arrival, officers found Washington on the ground in front of a residence, where first aid was administered by both Belleville Police and Fire personnel before he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Belleville Police Department stated that the investigation is in its early stages and that further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with any information about this case, contact the Belleville Police Department at (618) 234-1212.

More like this: