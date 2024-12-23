ALTON — Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford confirmed Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, that law enforcement officers gathered in significant numbers on Brown Street to execute an arrest warrant for an individual connected to a recent shooting.

Article continues after sponsor message

The operation was completed Monday morning. Chief Ford stated, "An individual was wanted for a recent shooting."

He confirmed that the individual sought in the case is now in custody.

Further details regarding the incident will be disclosed pending the filing of charges.

More like this: