ALTON - Darnell S. Johnson, a 44-year-old black male from the 300 block of Big Arch Road in Godfrey, is now in custody for one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. Johnson was apprehended in Houston, Texas, during the early morning hours of Feb. 5, 2018, by the United States Marshal Service.

On Jan. 22, 2018, the Alton Police responded to a call of a woman shot in the 2600 block of Yager in Alton. The investigation into the incident revealed the victim, a 33-year-old female, had been shot in the face during the course of a domestic dispute near the intersection of Sering and Hillcrest Streets in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton investigators worked quickly with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and on Jan. 23, 2018 Darnell S. Johnson was charged with attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Bail was set for one million dollars by the Honorable Madison County Judge Tognarelli.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: