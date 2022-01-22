EAST ALTON - There was a shooting on Saturday night in the parking lot in front of East Alton Ice Rink.

Two were transferred from the scene to hospitals with injuries, officials said. One person was taken to Alton Memorial Hospital and the other was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, officials said at the scene.

East Alton Police, Alton Police, Wood River Police, and other law enforcement agencies were visible at the scene.

Law enforcement converged to investigate and there was crime scene tape and an area blocked off where the situation occurred. No other details were yet available.

