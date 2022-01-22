EAST ALTON - There was a shooting on Saturday night in the parking lot in front of East Alton Ice Rink.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Two were transferred from the scene to hospitals with injuries, officials said. One person was taken to Alton Memorial Hospital and the other was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, officials said at the scene.

East Alton Police, Alton Police, Wood River Police, and other law enforcement agencies were visible at the scene.

Law enforcement converged to investigate and there was crime scene tape and an area blocked off where the situation occurred. No other details were yet available.

More like this:

Alton Police Investigating Burglary At Funky Cards and Collectibles
Mar 13, 2025
Armed Robbery Prompts Investigation At Puff Zone Smoke Shop
Mar 14, 2025
Investigation Underway After Police Locate Body
Feb 17, 2025
Alton Police Investigate Crash On West Third and Piasa
Feb 14, 2025
Authorities Investigate Death Of Man Found In East Alton Home
Feb 17, 2025

 