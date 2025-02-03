DUPO – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Monday morning, Feb. 3, 2025.

According to a statement from the Major Case Squad, officers arrived at the scene to find two individuals with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to hospitals in the Saint Louis area for treatment. However, one of the individuals later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The Major Case Squad was requested to assist with the investigation by Dupo Police Chief Dennis Plew. Sergeant Justin Biggs of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been assigned as the deputy commander for the case.

In light of the ongoing investigation, local schools are on lockdown as a precautionary measure. The Major Case Squad is urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

The Command Post for the Major Case Squad is currently located at the Sauget Police Department.

