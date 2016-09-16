ALTON - The third time seems to be a charm for Piasa Armory, which recently moved to its newest location, at 3685 East Broadway in Alton.

Business owner Scott Pulaski said the former car dealership provided his business with a great location for an indoor shooting range, as well as an increased number of classes. Pulaski started the gun store on Market Street in 2012, before moving "just around the corner" to Broadway in 2015 and most recently, calling the location further down the street home on Sept. 1, 2016.

Pulaski said he opened the business to ensure the general public felt safe, comfortable and informed while shopping. He said he had a few negative experiences when he started shooting sports as a young man.

"The reason I started it was because of my personal experience with other places around," he said. "There's a lot of that 'good ol' boy' system in gun stores, and I didn't really like that. No one wanted to help me when I was young."

Besides making sales, Pulaski said education is a very close second in his business model. Currently, Piasa Armory hosts concealed and carry classes once a month, and hosts unarmed self defense on Monday evenings. Pulaski said the indoor range will be a great educational tool.

"The range will give people a safe place to practice," he said. "There is no indoor range open to the general public in a 30 mile radius. There's nothing in Illinois closer than Belleville."

When it opens late this year, Pulaski said the indoor shooting range will be able to accommodate shooters using up to a .50 caliber weapon, which fires a bullet a half an inch wide. It is currently being designed by Utah-based Action Target.

Article continues after sponsor message

"They are one of the leading companies in the world who do shooting ranges and designs," he said.

The indoor range will be housed within the former car servicing bays. Pulaski said the range will be short of the optimal 25-30 yards of an indoor shooting range at 14-15 yards, but said the location offers more room for future expansion.

In fact, room is one of the main reasons Pulaski chose the new location. He said the former location on Broadway allowed for around 2,000 square feet of space. The current one allows for around 18,000.

"That made it a pretty easy choice," he said.

Besides the indoor shooting range, Pulaski said the space could be utilized to add more classes and discussions on various topics. He said Piasa Armory is looking to add an emergency medical class taught by a former combat medic for contingencies concealed carry permit holders may experience. He also said basic firearms training and hunter safety would be future topics as well.

"We're always looks for other suggestions," Pulaski said. "We are always looking for input from the community and our customers."

More like this: