ALTON - The Brittany Youth Shooting Group, based in Bunker Hill, presented a check for $1,200 to AMH President Dave Braasch on April 27.

Members of the group attended the check presentation along with AMH staff and members of the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation board.

The funds were raised at the "Shoot for the Cure" event in Bunker Hill on July 25, 2015. The donation will support the "You've Got a Friend" breast health program at AMH, which provides patients undergoing brea st cancer treatment with emotional and financial support.

