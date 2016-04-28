Attending the check presentation were, left to right, Mary Bayer of AMH; Sissy Cairns of the Brittany Youth Shooting Group; Malea Watson, AMH breast health navigator; AMH President Dave Braasch; Lauren Mueller of the shooting group; Nathan Cairns of the group (presenting the check); Carol Mohr of the group; Sandy and Paul Lauschke (Paul is chairman of the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation); and Pat Simpson of the group.
 
ALTON -  The Brittany Youth Shooting Group, based in Bunker Hill, presented a check for $1,200 to AMH President Dave Braasch on April 27.
 
 
Members of the group attended the check presentation along with AMH staff and members of the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation board.
 
The funds were raised at the "Shoot for the Cure" event in Bunker Hill on July 25, 2015. The donation will support the "You've Got a Friend" breast health program at AMH, which provides patients undergoing breast cancer treatment with emotional and financial support.

