ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a Shoe Roads Productions shoe sale in the hospital’s Café A/B meeting rooms from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 7, and from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, April 8.

Masks are required and six-foot physical distancing should be observed, with a maximum of 15 people in the room at one time. The Café A/B meeting rooms are located at the back of the AMH cafeteria, which is in the hospital’s Beeby Wing across from the gift shop.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the White Cross Auxiliary.

Pre-orders are being accepted now at www.shoeroads.com and can be picked up at the sale.

For more information, call 314-640-0902.

