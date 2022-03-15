Proceeds from the sale benefit the White Cross Auxiliary.ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a Shoe Roads Productions shoe sale in the hospital’s Café A/B meeting rooms from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 7, and from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, April 8.

Masks are required and six-foot physical distancing should be observed, with a maximum of 15 people in the room at one time. The Café A/B meeting rooms are located at the back of the AMH cafeteria, which is in the hospital’s Beeby Wing across from the gift shop.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Proceeds from the sale benefit the White Cross Auxiliary.

Pre-orders are being accepted now at www.shoeroads.com and can be picked up at the sale.

For more information, call 314-640-0902.

More like this:

OSF Saint Anthony's Celebrates A Century Of Caring and Compassion In 2025
4 days ago
Hundreds Unite in Alton to Welcome Home 12-Year-Old After Battle with Leukemia
Mar 26, 2025
OSF Saint Anthony’s recognized as “Sustainability Champion” for Exceptional Efforts in Environmental Stewardship
Feb 20, 2025
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital In O'Fallon Recaps Year Of Quality Recognitions
Jan 30, 2025
Anderson Hospital Unveils Da Vinci 5 Robotic Surgery System
Mar 10, 2025

 