EDWARDSVILLE - The team of Nick Shirley and Devon Moskowitz won the spot in the doubles main draw, defeating Jagger Saylor and 16-year-old Eli Dieveney in the final, while the Edwardsville team of Jesse Hattrup and Schaefer Bates finished in fifth overall in the one-day Doubles Shootout, presented by Jeb and Ginger Blasingame of KellerWilliams Marquee Realty, held on Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The overall winner is guaranteed a wildcard berth into the $25,000 Edwardsville Futures, presented by The EGHM Foundation, which is slated to begin on Monday at the ETC.

A total of 10 teams registered for the event, and were divided into groups of five in a round robin format to begin the tournament.

In Group A, Saylor and Moskowitz won the group by going 3-0, while Jake Cohen and Marco Ziets finished second at 3-1, winning a tiebreak over third place Diego Britt-Alvarez and Emmanuel Wettey, who also went 3-1, in fourth place was Jade Dynamic of Edwardsville and Milo Kathriner at 1-2, and finishing in fifth was the team of Jake Brinker and Arhan Meka, who went 0-3.

In Group B, the winners were Shirley and Moskowitz, who tied at 3-0 with Nils Michel and Jose Moreno, with Shirley and Moskowitz taking first place on a tiebreak, with Brandon Wong and Bates finishing third at 2-2, Zach Trimpe, also of Edwardsville, and his partner, Josiah Lawrence, coming in fourth at 1-3, and the Edwardsville team of Kirk Schuleter and Paul Stuart placing fifth at 0-4.

In the first place playoff semifinals, Saylor and Dieveney won over Michel and Moreno 6-3. while Shirley and Moskowitz defeated Cohen and Ziets 6-4, with Shirley and Moskowitz taking the berth in the main draw with a walkover win over Saylor and Dieveney.

The third place match between Michel and Moreno against Cohen and Ziets was not played.

In the playoffs for fifth through 10 place, Britt-Alvarez and Wettey and Hattrup, who replaced Wong, and Bates received byes into the semifinals, while the teams of Brinker and Meka and Kathriner and Dynamic went through to the semifinals when their opponents, Trimpe and Lawrence and Schuleter and Stuart, both withdrew. In the semifinals, Britt-Alvarez and Wettey won over Brinker and Meka 7-6, while Hattrup and Bates won over Kathriner and Dynamic 6-2. In the fifth place match, Hattrup and Bates won over Britt-Alvarez and Wettey, who withdrew, but the Edwardsville team met Brinker and Meka in a replacement match, and won 6-3.

Shirley and Moskowitz gained a wildcard entry into the double competition of the Futures, which is set to begin Monday. On Sunday will be a fun event, the inaugural One Point Tournament, presented by Mike Automotive and Courtesy Ice Cream, in which pro players will meet fans and other entrants in an elimination tournament, with the winner of a single point going through to the next round. The tournament is free to the players in the field, but $20 to other entrants, with a $500 first prize up for grabs. Registration for the event takes place at 5 p.m. at the ETC, with play set to begin at 6 p.m.

