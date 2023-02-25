COTTAGE HILLS - Authorities have reported that a Shipman woman has died after an incident and the Madison County Sheriff's Office has a suspect now in custody from Cottage Hills.

Macoupin County Sheriff's Office and Madison County's Sheriff's Offices worked together on this case to find the suspect in this case. The shooting suspect was apprehended near 2 p.m. Saturday in Cottage Hills by Madison County officers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

A man at the scene in Shipman where the woman died also was transferred to a St. Louis hospital after the incident.

More like this:

Cottage Hills Residents Suffer Injuries In Dog Attack, Deputies Quickly Intervene
Jun 3, 2025
Calhoun County Deputy Arrests Driver for Third Driving While Revoked
5 days ago
Eldred Man Faces Charges After Traffic Stop In Calhoun County
5 days ago
Calhoun Deputies Locate Axe-Wielding Suspect Seven Minutes After Call, Help Save His Life
Jul 7, 2025
Difference Makers: Jersey County Sheriff's Officers Arbuthnot, Ayres, Honored For Efforts In Key Investigation
Jul 7, 2025

 