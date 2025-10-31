SHIPMAN - Preston F. Mathis, a veteran from Shipman, served in the U.S. Navy from 2005 to 2009, participating in Operation Enduring Freedom.

Holding the rank of ABF3, Mathis was assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during his service.

Deonia Mathis submitted this Veteran Salute.

