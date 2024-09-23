ALTON – The Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) office at Alton Memorial Hospital is again taking appointments for Medicare open enrollment this year.

The SHIP office, sponsored by Medicare and the Illinois Department on Aging, is located in Room G-367 on the ground floor of the hospital’s Hatch Wing. Clients who have registered for an in-person meeting should park on the back side of the hospital near the aqua awning that reads “Hatch Building.” Once entering there, the Oasis/SHIP counseling office is the first office on the left.

The SHIP office provides free, confidential and unbiased counseling for all Medicare beneficiaries. Counseling is available for all Medicare-related questions, including:

Enrolling in Medicare

Medicare supplement plans

Medicare Advantage plans

Medicare drug plans

SHIP serves people who are nearing Medicare eligibility and those wanting to review their coverage during the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 each year.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the BJC Central Scheduling department at 800-392-0936. Ask for Medicare insurance counseling at Alton Memorial Hospital. The direct office phone is 618-463-7182.