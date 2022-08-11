SHIP Office At Alton Memorial Hospital Open For Medicare Questions.

ALTON - The Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP), sponsored by Medicare and the Illinois Department on Aging, has an office at Alton Memorial Hospital. The SHIP office provides free, confidential, and unbiased counseling for all Medicare beneficiaries.

Counseling is available for all Medicare-related questions, including:

  • Medicare Supplement Plans
  • Medicare Advantage Plans
  • Medicare Drug Plans

SHIP serves people who are nearing Medicare eligibility and those wanting to review their coverage during the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 each year.

The office is accepting telephone consultations and will soon be open again for in-person consultations. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the BJC Central Scheduling Department at 800-392-0936. Ask for Medicare insurance counseling at Alton Memorial Hospital. The direct office phone is 618-463-7182.

